Backstage Update On Absent AEW Stars

All Elite Wrestling boasts one of the biggest and most talented rosters in all of wrestling, but with only a certain amount of hours in the week, combined with the number of injuries some of their stars have picked up in recent months, a number of AEW's roster members have not been seen in quite some time. However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer managed to provide updates for some of the AEW stars that have been away from TV.

On the injury front, Meltzer claimed that Juice Robinson is not far away from making a full-time return. "Rock Hard" broke his fibula during the first match of his 2024 Continental Classic run, and has been out of action for almost seven months at the time of writing. A report was released in May about how Robinson had been relatively healthy for some time and was working hard to get back in the ring, but there has been no word on when that will happen.

Hook has also been absent from AEW in recent months, last wrestling on the April 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite" where he looked to have suffered a concussion. Despite making a cameo during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, Hook confirmed that he has not been in action due to a concussion, and that Meltzer confirmed that his angle is on hold until he comes back.

As for the likes of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and "Scapegoat" Jack Perry, they are simply not being used despite still having time on their current deals. In Baker's case, she hasn't been used since November 2024, and her deal runs until early 2026 which could be extended due to how much time she has spent away from the ring due to injuries, whereas Perry, who also hasn't been used since November, is reportedly healthy and waiting for the company to have something for him.