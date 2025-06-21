WWE SmackDown 6/20/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I don't like using my space here to hate on the women's division, but they unfortunately didn't give me much choice this week. My colleague covered Tiffany Stratton/Nia Jax/Naomi segment, so I will stick to the two women's matches, which weren't actively terrible but were also not good.

First we had Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a Queen of the Ring semifinal, and while I think there was theoretically a lot of love about this match, none of it was executed well enough for it to matter. Frankly, the match structure seemed a little ambitious for an Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss match in 2025, especially with both coming off lengthy hiatuses; this was just Bliss' second singles match since her return in February, and it was Asuka's first televised singles match since December 2023. So while I'd lay the blame far more on the producers than the talent here, given that the producers did not put the talent in a position to succeed, it was still pretty appropriate for Asuka to win the match on an Empress Impact that didn't come anywhere close to connecting.

The second match of the night featured Charlotte Flair taking on Chelsea Green, which was fairly uninspired even before the finish and everything that happened afterward. I thought the choice to have Piper Niven get into the ring and wait for Green to tap out to the Figure Eight before hitting immediately a splash on Flair was bizarre, but it's not as bizarre as WWE's apparent belief that somebody, somewhere, cares about the current storyline between Flair and Bliss, who came out for her second segment to save Flair from the Secret Hervice, but who continues to be denied the alliance she inexplicably wants, for no reason. It's strange because this storyline continues to feel like it was written for two characters who have history together — but Flair and Bliss have little to no history together. They've wrestled a couple times, but they've never really feuded. They've never been in a tag team or a faction or ANYTHING. They just really have not been terribly involved, which makes this entire thing ring completely hollow. Given that we know WWE at one point planned to team up Flair with Becky Lynch, it makes me wonder if this is just recycled creative from that storyline, because if Bliss were Lynch, everything would immediately make way more sense.

Anyway, this is all just a long way of saying that it's legitimately insane to have Bliss wrestle the biggest women's match on the show and then go participate in the biggest women's angle on the show — even though, really, I promise, nobody cares — instead of just putting her with the Wyatt Sicks and having her cut spooky promos. What are we doing?

Written by Miles Schneiderman