TNA Star Mike Santana Gives Opinion Of WWE NXT Experience, World Champ Trick Williams

TNA star Mike Santana has been one of the many stars who has gained from the WWE-TNA partnership, and he has now discussed his feelings about his run on "WWE NXT."

Santana, formerly with AEW, made his WWE debut last month when he featured in the Battleground show. He has since wrestled in the promotion, facing Tavion Heights and Trick Williams, with the latter being for the TNA World title. In his recent interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," Santana was asked about his time in WWE so far.

"It was awesome, man, a great experience. Just the entire thing was just amazing, and I'm sure it won't be the last time. Hopefully I've made a great impression, I guess, according to the response that it got, but I'm just getting started."

If reports are to be believed, WWE has been impressed with the work Santana has done on "NXT," and the TKO-owned promotion could sign him, as well as another "NXT" regular, Joe Hendry, in the future. Santana isn't pleased with the current TNA World Champion Trick Williams, and he has taken a shot at the WWE star, calling his rival a pretender.

"He's a pretender," said Santana when he was asked what he liked least about Williams. "I already told him that to his face."

While Santana may not like Trick Williams, he may have to thank him as WWE's interest in Santana reportedly grew after his match with Williams. The TNA star still holds a grudge against Williams and wants to take the title from him, but another member of the TNA roster, Joe Hendry, is also eager to reclaim the championship, as he attacked Williams this past week to make his intentions clear.