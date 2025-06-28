WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Full & Final Card

Despite conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran over the past few days, WWE have marched on and made the trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. June 28 will mark the 11th time in WWE history that a Night of Champions event as taken place, the first time since 2023 that the show has been a part of the company's calendar, and the second time that the show is taking place in Saudi Arabia.

A total of six matches have been officially announced, with the main event being an Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk. Cena and Punk have a long history together, with their matches between 2011 and 2013 being regarded as some of the greatest in WWE history, but the tables have turned going into Night of Champions as it will be Cena occupying the role of the heel, while Punk will play the babyface hoping to save the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena as he wants to leave the company with it when he retires at the end of the year.

The winner of that match might already know who their next opponent is before they even go out for the main event as the final of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament will also be taking place, with Cody Rhodes facing Randy Orton. Rhodes or Orton will have their choice of the winner of Cena and Punk, or the winner of Gunther and Goldberg which takes place at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, for a title match at SummerSlam in August. Both Rhodes and Orton have already been beaten by Cena so far this year, making the leader of the "Cenation" the likely target for the winner of this year's King of the Ring.