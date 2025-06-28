WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Full & Final Card
Despite conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran over the past few days, WWE have marched on and made the trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. June 28 will mark the 11th time in WWE history that a Night of Champions event as taken place, the first time since 2023 that the show has been a part of the company's calendar, and the second time that the show is taking place in Saudi Arabia.
A total of six matches have been officially announced, with the main event being an Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk. Cena and Punk have a long history together, with their matches between 2011 and 2013 being regarded as some of the greatest in WWE history, but the tables have turned going into Night of Champions as it will be Cena occupying the role of the heel, while Punk will play the babyface hoping to save the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena as he wants to leave the company with it when he retires at the end of the year.
The winner of that match might already know who their next opponent is before they even go out for the main event as the final of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament will also be taking place, with Cody Rhodes facing Randy Orton. Rhodes or Orton will have their choice of the winner of Cena and Punk, or the winner of Gunther and Goldberg which takes place at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, for a title match at SummerSlam in August. Both Rhodes and Orton have already been beaten by Cena so far this year, making the leader of the "Cenation" the likely target for the winner of this year's King of the Ring.
A Queen of the Ring Will Also Be Crowned
Not only will a King of the Ring be crowned at Night of Champions, but a Queen of the Ring will also be crowned as Jade Cargill will be going one-on-one with Asuka in the tournament final. The winner of that match will get a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, or WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, something that Cargill has never had during her near two years in the company, and something Asuka will desperately want given how much time she missed due to being injured.
Elsewhere on the show, the WWE United States Championship will also be on the line as Jacob Fatu will defend his crown against Solo Sikoa. Fatu finally snapped on Sikoa at Money in the Bank on June 7, claiming that he hates him, and costing Sikoa the Money in the Bank ladder match itself. While Sikoa has been a lot more jovial in recent months, he will certainly mean business at Night of Champions as he will want revenge for his now former friend turning his back on him.
Rhea Ripley will be appearing live as she faces Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight, the only stipulation "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce thought would settle the score between the two women as they both cost each other spots in the Queen of the Ring semi-finals in recent weeks. Finally, Sami Zayn, someone who is always incredibly over with the Saudi fans every time he travels to the Middle East, will go one-on-one with Karrion Kross, who is making first appearance on a Premium Live Event card since WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. This match was added on the June 23 episode of "Raw" as it was announced that the original match, a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles, wouldn't be taking place as Mysterio was not medically cleared to compete.