Bully Ray Notes 'Restraint' This Star Showed In KOTR Finals At WWE Night Of Champions

Generational talents. Former World Champions. Trendsetters who've embarked on journeys rarely seen before, leaving footprints that will live on long after them. Legacy stablemates. These were just some of the attributes woven into the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament Final between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at Night of Champions last Saturday. With a methodical approach to the contest, it was "The American Nightmare" who walked away with the crown. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray doesn't want fans to dismiss the approach "The Viper" took in this match.

"I took the restraints as Randy being respectful of the relationship with Cody," Ray said on "Busted Open." "Randy was being respectful of the friendship. Randy was being respectful of his Padawan. I don't think that's going to last for long with Randy Orton."

Last year, Rhodes overcame the ultimate odds by becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, until John Cena stole his thunder and made history of his own as the first-ever 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41 this past April. After his victory, "The Never Seen 17/Last Real Champion" defended his title for the first time against Orton at Backlash in "The Viper's" hometown of St. Louis this past May. Rhodes and Cena have yet to meet for a rematch. Circling back to Rhodes and Orton, dubbing their contest a "great wrestling match," Ray mentioned that this is just the tip of the iceberg of what will continue forth between Rhodes and Orton, as he and Busted Open host Dave LaGreca agree, their story is far from over.

