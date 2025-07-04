Bully Ray Loved Hearing This One Word From WWE's Jordynne Grace In NXT Promo

Unapologetically herself, Jordynne Grace has made history by venturing down off the beaten path. Whether it was becoming the first-ever Knockouts Triple Crown Winner in TNA in her past life, she is ready to lead the charge in the "WWE NXT" women's division and beyond since her signing. When reviewing this week's episode of "NXT," Bully Ray couldn't help but commend Grace for unmasking her powerhouse persona and using a word not often muttered in the squared circle industry: "Vulnerability." Ray reflected on this top notch promo by Grace on "Busted Open After Dark."

"I loved the fact that Jordynne used the word 'vulnerable,'" the Hall of Famer reiterated with praise. "Not enough babyfaces in wrestling across the board are confident enough to show their vulnerability, and I wish more would because it's relatable. We all know what it's like to be vulnerable at one point or another. Nobody wants to admit it because we feel weak, because we equate vulnerability to weakness. Everybody's weak every once in a while. To hear my babyface admit that she's been in a spot where she's felt weak and or vulnerable, to me, really resonated."

Forging ahead, "The Juggernaut" will be in back-to-back contests next weekend. First, she and Blake Monroe (formerly know as AEW star Mariah May) will be pitted up against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley at "NXT" Great American Bash next Saturday afternoon. Then, on Sunday, July 13, Grace will collide with Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship, at the all-women's PLE, Evolution 2. As announced on last night's "TNA iMPACT!" the winner from Evolution 2 will have a date with TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich in a historic title versus title match at Slammiversary, on Sunday, July 20. Going from friends to must-see rivals, Grace dropped the Knockouts World Title to Slamovich at Bound For Glory last October before venturing to WWE. Whomever wins at Slammiversary will be the first women in either company to simultaneously hold the NXT and TNA Women's Championships.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.