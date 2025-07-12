JBL Details 'Brutal' WWE Tactic Triple H Might Be Better At Than Vince McMahon

The professional wrestling world is gearing up for a packed weekend with AEW running its first-ever stadium show in the United States in Arlington, Texas. It was revealed previously that WWE would run Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia the day of All In Texas, and in recent weeks, it was announced WWE would also run Evolution 2 and "WWE NXT" Great American Bash that weekend, as well. WWE's counter programming to AEW's biggest show of the year has been the talk of many, including WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield on "Something to Wrestle." JBL said the act of counter programming is nothing new when it comes to WWE.

"Vince did this forever. He'd run territories and Bill Watts would set up a free show somewhere else in town," he said. "This has been going on forever. Hunter was trained by the guy that was the best in the world at it. And Hunter may actually be better. This is remarkable."

JBL mentioned Eric Bischoff working with MLW, but prior to the former WCW executive's appearances with the promotion, he was booked to appear on "NXT." JBL said that there has been nobody better than WWE for four or five decades, and he believes they're better now than they've ever been.

"This is brutal. When I say 'brutal,' I don't mean in a bad way. I applaud 'em," he said. "This is business. This is just business... They're just better at it. [WWE are] business people. These guys are sharks. Absolute sharks. And I mean that in a very good way."

All In Texas is set to begin at 3PM EST and will go head-to-head with Great American Bash. Saturday Night's Main Event will follow live on NBC at 8PM.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.