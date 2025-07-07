Matt Hardy Ponders Potential Saudi Trip If Signed With WWE

WWE came under criticism from some quarters about putting their employees in danger by hosting a show in Saudi Arabia when the Middle East was in a volatile situation. Former WWE star Matt Hardy believes that he would have gone to the country if he had been asked to.

WWE recently hosted Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, days after Iran was bombed by Israel and the US. Hardy, on his "Ask Matt Hardy Anything" section of his podcast, was asked whether he would have taken the decision to wrestle there during such a time. Hardy stated that he would have gone and explained the reasons why he believes it would have been safe to wrestle there.

"If they had booked me at Saudi Arabia and, I guess, as they're saying now that everything's safe, yeah, I would go. I would just do what I was going to do as an employee of the company. I mean, if there was a full ass war going on and they were shooting missiles into Saudi Arabia and they were threatening, you know, and it was currently active and there wasn't any kind of agreement [I wouldn't go]," said Hardy. "I mean, it's just an insane concept as it is. I mean, I would imagine they wouldn't let anybody [in Saudi if there was a war]. I don't think if there was an active war zone going on over there, they wouldn't do the show there."

Night of Champions went off without a hitch as a ceasefire was agreed by all parties involved on June 23, five days before the show.