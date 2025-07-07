Kevin Nash Reacts To Reports Of WWE Fan CM Punk Apologized To Being A Plant

It wouldn't be a year in wrestling without CM Punk becoming the top story at some point, and that was the case again at Night of Champions. Unfortunately for Punk, the story wasn't about him wrestling John Cena for the final time in their careers, but was about him wrestling in Saudi Arabia, a previously unthinkable stance given things Punk had previously tweeted about the country. But Punk worked the show with little difficulty, something that drew scorn from fans, particularly when he apologized to Saudi fans for his previous remarks, stating that his anger wasn't towards Saudi Arabia, but to The Miz, the other subject of Punk's tweet.

That wasn't the only controversial part of Punk's apology though, as some within the wrestling media speculated, or flat out said, that the Saudi Arabian fan Punk apologized to at a pre-Night of Champions rally may have been a plant, and that Punk's apology had been planned and wasn't done on the fly. Whether that was the case or not remains unclear, but what is clear is how WWE Hall of Famer, and former Punk rival Kevin Nash, feels about the situation, with Nash answering a question about it on "Kliq This" with just two words.

"Who cares?" Nash said.

While not a full blown defense, Nash's remarks do make him one of the few wrestlers who have publicly spoken out in favor of Punk and his situation since Night of Champions. The other prominent wrestler to do so was another former co-worker of Punk's, Rob Van Dam, who questioned fans that labeled Punk as a hypocrite for working in Saudi Arabia, despite his previous stance.

