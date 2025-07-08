WWE RAW 7/7/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE Raw," which closed out the Monday go-home show for both "Saturday Night's Main Event" and Evolution 2025 with ... an LA Knight angle? Sure, why not! LA Knight doesn't interest the WINC staff enough for us to write about him this week, but we will talk about the three matches wrestled by members of Seth Rollins' faction, as well as Goldberg showing up to almost (but not quite) Spear GUNTHER, the new El Grande Americano, and yet another fantastic promo segment from Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and Becky Lynch.
If we don't discuss something you wanted to know more about, take it up with our "Raw" results page. This column is for our subjective opinions and analysis, meaning we only focus on stuff that made us have an opinion. Which is to say, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 7/7/25 episode of "WWE Raw!"
Loved: Gold brings personality to Judgment Day
I remembered writing for what felt like weeks on end that Judgment Day needed to disband because things were getting stale with the group. After Edge left, after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were kicked out, and probably a few other times for good measure, I was in these columns spreading my hatred for all things black and purple. That's why I'm almost shocked at myself tonight for how much I enjoyed tonight's backstage segment involving the stable. It sucks to say and I don't mean in absolutely any way that I wanted an injury to happen to Liv Morgan, but WWE had been focusing on her for so long for so many things, that her absence hasn't left a hole in the Judgment Day, it's making way for new things to happen while she's gone and setting way more interesting things up for when she gets back.
It also seems like everyone having a title is giving them a bit more personality and making things seem more fresh. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh captured the World Tag Team Championships last week and Roxanne Perez was awarded the other half of the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez due to Morgan's absence. Dominik Mysterio, though currently battling an injury, still holds the Intercontinental Championship he captured at WrestleMania 41. Balor having gold makes him a lot more interesting in the stable than being just a guy trying to stir up trouble, he now has something of his own to worry about.
I also really am enjoying Mysterio's ongoing feud with AJ Styles. The cake delivery from Styles tonight with him peaking around the corner of the Judgment Day's clubhouse area like the Kim Kardashian peaking around the bushes meme took me out. While this is fun from Styles and light hearted from both men, with Mysterio constantly shoving his doctor's note in Styles face, it has yet to be borderline silly and my interest in this match is still there.
I think I'm even coming around to Rodriguez's hesitation about teaming with Perez. She had every right to be hesitant tonight, because Perez put up an honest to God shrine for Morgan in the clubhouse tonight, complete with picture and candles, which made it look like Morgan was dead. While that may sound tacky in writing, it was pretty funny, and Rodriguez crossing herself in front of it before she left was also funny. Perez is setting herself up for a big time feud when Morgan gets back, and that's probably the biggest thing I'm looking forward to with all of this.
Overall, I was pretty surprised that I enjoyed this Judgment Day stuff tonight. I had seen a lot of their stuff on social media throughout the week and earlier today, so maybe I shouldn't have been so shocked, but I'm certainly glad what they're doing online seems to be translating well to television. I for once am interested to see what happens next week with the faction.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: New Day mourning the death of the tag team division
Two weeks ago in this very column, I said #ThankGodForTheNewDay and I'm here once again to thank the wrestling goddesses for them. Last week, their title reign came to an abrupt, unceremonious end. The unceremonious end encapsulates their title reign as they only defended their titles just two times since winning them in April. They lost said titles in the second defense to Judgment Day.
Tonight, they were in mourning as they were decked out in all black from head to toe, wearing dark shades and veils as they carried bouquets of black roses. They wondered why the fans were not mourning alongside them. Kofi Kingston declared that the "division has died." He is incorrect as the Raw Men's tag team division died a long time ago. Not even the heel version (which WWE completely fumbled) could revive it like Lazarus. Xavier Woods lamented that "the heist of the century commenced when the WWE tag team championships were stolen from the New Day!" When the crowd cheered, Kingston told them they were "cheering crime" and "applauding theft."
Backstage, War Raiders told New Day that they didn't get rematches just because they dressed weird. Becky Lynch walked by on her way to the ring and agreed that they were robbed. She told them she never liked Big E and they were right to leave him behind. Later in the show, Woods & Kingston were still in mourning while speaking to Grayson Waller.
Woods took to social media to post a video of them walking slowly together in their mourning garb. The end of the video read in white letters, "we mourn the death of the WWE tag team division." His caption read that the division died on June 30, 2025 and for now they grieve. "And when the time comes, we will resurrect it. Like we always do." It sounds like Woods and Kingston are taking a break from TV.
I don't know how they'll pull off such a tremendous feat. Judgement Day were also heels going into the match, but were treated as baby faces, even getting a huge pop when they won (as discussed in this very column last week by another colleague). We saw two and a half tag teams tonight with Balor & McDonagh in a backstage segment, War Raiders, and Waller without his partner, Austin Theory. That's your tag team division? Where is New Catch Republic? They haven't wrestled on "Raw" since losing in London and had a couple matches on "Main Event." WWE desperately needs tag teams (actual ones, not "can they coexist?" teams) on "Raw" and in the women's division. "SmackDown" has revived theirs since last fall. It's not on New Day to save this division, but I love them for trying.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Loved: A compelling, character-driven segment
I personally prefer when there is tension amongst all three competitors in a triple threat match, as it makes things less predictable in terms of not having two opponents who are on the same side of a storyline or faction inevitably turn on one another. The segment between Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley was a master class on how to build up a storyline that accomplishes just that in a way that still manages to feel fresh.
There was already pre-existing tensions between Bayley and Valkyria after their Number One Contenders match last week ended in a draw, and WWE could've easily made this segment a boring conversation between Bayley and Valkyria about that with Lynch eventually interrupting them. Instead, WWE actively had Lynch involved in things by contining to drive a wedge between Valkyria and Bayley. Not only was it compelling to watch, but it also was great character work that reflected on Lynch as it fits her motivations perfectly and reminds fans of just how much of a true villanous heel she is. Moreover, it also provided Valkyria to show the more fiery side of her character which is where she tends to thrive the most and showed character growth in Bayley who has always emphasized her friendships until now. All around, Lynch, Valkyria, and Bayley all brought their best in this segment, and prove just how well character driven plots can work in professional wrestling when done right.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Washed El Grande Americano continues to be pushed despite inability to wrestle
What has El Grande Americano brought to the table? Quickly.
WWE has a plethora of questionable in-ring characters, but at least they are, typically, somewhat able to wrestle. El Grande Americano is a shocking exception to that rule, as his performance against Dragon Lee on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" has shown us. Americano took on Lee in singles action, and the match was what could only be described as...arguably a match!
It's surprising that Americano sucks this bad, because Ludwig Kaiser (I know Kaiser is under that mask — I would recognize that raspy voice anywhere) is typically good, bordering on great when he's in his element. When he's forced to don this mask, however, he becomes a bumbling fool in the ring. During his match with Lee, he was noticeably clunky in the first act of the match, and while he improved towards the end, Lee was the one carrying the contest, no questions asked. Kaiser could barely hop back on his feet after reversing some athletic offense from Lee — you want me to give this fake "luchador" my time of day? I'm not saying we should have more controversial gimmicks, but if you're going to have a wrestler with an insensitive character, you better make sure they are in tip-top ring shape. It's bad enough that I have to watch El Grande Americano on a Monday night. It's worse that I have to watch a guy who cannot keep up with even the most underutilized of WWE's luchadors.
Kaiser simply cannot go toe-to-toe with other luchadors — which is understandable, because he is not a luchador! Americano exists in the skin of a luchador, without any of the substance within. Of course, it works when you have this ragebait character (because that's all Americano's gimmick is and will be: ragebait), but when you use this ragebait character to bury legitimate luchador talent, it's pretty upsetting. If you want a ragebait character, have him ragebait literally anyone else. Don't even risk conflating whatever El Grande Americano's shtick is with legitimate, hardworking, paid-their-ring-dues luchadors. If you want to use luchadors, don't stick with the generic brand to save money. There's a reason that lucha libre has made an indelible mark on the entirety of the professional wrestling scene — luchadors are incredible athletes who, in every Hurricanrana, Tope Suicida, and Moonsault, bring honor to Mexico and other Latin American countries. There are generations of history imbued in every mask. There is a reason that lucha libre is as cool as it is. It is because lucha libre is unapologetically Mexican.
Americano does nothing to withhold that honor. Even if you don't care for lucha libre's heritage, Americano does nothing to withhold honor, period. He cannot hang in the ring with legitimate lucha libre masters. He cannot hold a candle to wrestling's most interest gimmicks. In the words of a true American-themed wrestler, no fan has ever left a show thinking of El Grande Americano. He just started, but he is indisputably washed.
Written by Angeline Phu
Hated: Goldberg undermining the Ring General
After setting the stage for their World Heavyweight Championship showdown this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther emerged during "Raw" to give his last words on the matter. This is supposed to be Goldberg's final match, though in recent weeks it has been increasingly emphasized that he could have to reassess his options should he actually take the title on the night.
Gunther is supposed to be the reigning champion, someone with the infallible aura he has had throughout his run, and is objectively two decades younger than his opponent. And yet, after weeks of Gunther saying he would be the one to put the legend of Goldberg to rest, this is the second week in a row he has been left eating the dirt. Last week, it was in a segment with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight, with the "Ring General" soon falling out of focus after being decked by Punk and Rollins as Knight brawled in the arena. This week, he was quickly cast from the ring by Goldberg within moments of his entrance.
They really didn't even need to get in the ring with each other before this weekend, let alone making the decision to leave the lasting impression heading into the bout that Goldberg has the beating of the champion. It hardly sells the big-fight feel of the match; just imagine Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier having a public spar just days before they stepped between the ropes. And with Gunther there is a credibility reinforced by the fact that so few had managed to get the better of him.
Especially since WrestleMania that aura has started to flake and chip, and it is a sorely missed opportunity to use the legend of Goldberg as a measurement of that unstoppable nature. Instead tonight saw Goldberg run the classic legend route of stealing the heat away from the younger full-time talent at every push and shove, and it is a painful reminder that he has set a precedent for returning, ending title runs, and doing sometimes irreparable damage to those he opposes.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: Protection racket
I actually liked a lot of the stuff that happened on "Raw" this week with Seth Rollins' group, particularly the opening promo segment in which Rollins pretty much entirely ceded the floor to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. I also theoretically like the episode being structured around Breakker, Reed, and Rollins all having singles matches. But I really cannot get behind how those matches were executed, and that's mostly a result of modern wrestling's continued obsession with protecting literally everyone in defeat.
Personally, I simply do not understand why you wouldn't want to build up the credibility of a burgeoning stable by giving them clean wins, and this episode seemed to be the perfect opportunity to do so. If Breakker, Reed, and Rollins had simply defeated Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta in their respective singles matches, I think that would have done a lot of work toward establishing "The Vision" or whatever it's called at the top of the card. If you really, really feel the need to protect these babyfaces, I guess you can go full Bloodline and have the heels win due to outside interference — but none of the matches even did that. Zayn was taken out by Karrion Kross just before his match with Breakker after having been taken out by Kross backstage last week — the impact on Breakker's credibility as a result was so obvious that he was later shown in a backstage segment lamenting Kross' actions, since everyone will just say he softened Sami up. Reed, the next man up, couldn't even manage a win against Uso; instead he hit him with a chair, causing a DQ, and then delivered some Tsunamis afterward so he could still look somewhat strong. I get that Uso is a former world champ now but there's no reason he shouldn't be able to eat a pin against a guy like Reed, cleanly or otherwise. Finally, the main event between Rollins and Penta was a pretty damn good match, but it was dragged down significantly by Rollins not even being able to beat a guy six months into his WWE career without resorting to a low blow.
Well, I'm tired of low blows, and disqualifications, and pre-match attacks, and outside interference, and every other convoluted protection method modern promoters have come up with. Just take the damn loss; it's not a real sport.
Written by Miles Schneiderman