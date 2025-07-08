WWE RAW 7/7/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I remembered writing for what felt like weeks on end that Judgment Day needed to disband because things were getting stale with the group. After Edge left, after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were kicked out, and probably a few other times for good measure, I was in these columns spreading my hatred for all things black and purple. That's why I'm almost shocked at myself tonight for how much I enjoyed tonight's backstage segment involving the stable. It sucks to say and I don't mean in absolutely any way that I wanted an injury to happen to Liv Morgan, but WWE had been focusing on her for so long for so many things, that her absence hasn't left a hole in the Judgment Day, it's making way for new things to happen while she's gone and setting way more interesting things up for when she gets back.

It also seems like everyone having a title is giving them a bit more personality and making things seem more fresh. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh captured the World Tag Team Championships last week and Roxanne Perez was awarded the other half of the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez due to Morgan's absence. Dominik Mysterio, though currently battling an injury, still holds the Intercontinental Championship he captured at WrestleMania 41. Balor having gold makes him a lot more interesting in the stable than being just a guy trying to stir up trouble, he now has something of his own to worry about.

I also really am enjoying Mysterio's ongoing feud with AJ Styles. The cake delivery from Styles tonight with him peaking around the corner of the Judgment Day's clubhouse area like the Kim Kardashian peaking around the bushes meme took me out. While this is fun from Styles and light hearted from both men, with Mysterio constantly shoving his doctor's note in Styles face, it has yet to be borderline silly and my interest in this match is still there.

I think I'm even coming around to Rodriguez's hesitation about teaming with Perez. She had every right to be hesitant tonight, because Perez put up an honest to God shrine for Morgan in the clubhouse tonight, complete with picture and candles, which made it look like Morgan was dead. While that may sound tacky in writing, it was pretty funny, and Rodriguez crossing herself in front of it before she left was also funny. Perez is setting herself up for a big time feud when Morgan gets back, and that's probably the biggest thing I'm looking forward to with all of this.

Overall, I was pretty surprised that I enjoyed this Judgment Day stuff tonight. I had seen a lot of their stuff on social media throughout the week and earlier today, so maybe I shouldn't have been so shocked, but I'm certainly glad what they're doing online seems to be translating well to television. I for once am interested to see what happens next week with the faction.

Written by Daisy Ruth