WWE RAW 6/30/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"Hate" is honestly a strong word for what I was feeling at the end of the men's tag title match, because what I was really feeling was profound confusion. I'm calling it a hate, though, because I don't like being confused while watching wrestling (though you would think I'd have gotten used to it by now).

I just really, truly do not understand what I saw during this match. I'm not even saying it was a bad match! It may have been a great match! I don't know — I just know what I thought this match was going in, as opposed to what I saw in the ring. I thought this was a heel vs. heel match with almost no build and very little heat behind it in which The New Day were destined to retain the tag titles, because they've basically done nothing with them so what was the entire point of their reign if they lost them here? What I saw was a match in which a Pittsburgh crowd that would later sit on their hands while Bayley and Lyra Valkyria put on a grappling clinic went absolutely BONKERS for an inexplicably babyface Judgment Day team — particularly Finn Balor. And it wasn't just the crowd; unless something changed on the fly, the match was booked and produced as though Judgment Day were babyfaces, and Balor was made to look particularly strong, kicking out of the Midnight Hour, then kicking out of a shot from the tag belt, then getting the win. It was a WrestleMania match to blow-off a year-long feud where the conquering heroes finally claim the tag titles, only it happened on a random "Raw," there was no feud, and the conquering heroes are dastardly heels who are actively in process of betraying at least one person who trusts them. Uh ... sure?

And that's not even getting into the actual booking of the title change. Again, I'm not MAD exactly, it's just ... who asked for this? What was the process of this decision coming about? It would be really nice if "WWE Unreal" was legit (it's not) because I really need to understand how this sequence of events takes place for The New Day:

Turn heel in December in universally acclaimed angle Five TV tag matches in four months (three TV singles), barely used Win tag titles at WrestleMania in April One match of any kind in two months, somehow used even less Lose the tag titles on random "Raw" in June

The only conclusion to be drawn from that sequence of events — the only one — is that the people in WWE creative don't know what the f*** they're doing. But if you watched New Day vs. Judgment Day Monday night, you already knew that.

Written by Miles Schneiderman