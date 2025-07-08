Superior Court Rules Janel Grant Bill Of Discovery Vs. Carlton Colker Can Go Forward

There are many factors in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, alleging sex trafficking and abuse from McMahon during his tenure running WWE, that will determine whether the case heads to trial, or gets sent to arbitration. But perhaps the key factor is Grant's ongoing legal issues with Dr. Carlton Colker, the head of the medical clinic Peak Wellness, where Grant alleges she was sent by McMahon during their relationship in order to keep Grant under McMahon's thumb.

Over the last year, Grant's legal team has consistently sought discovery from Colker and Peak Wellness, with Colker fighting back by filing his own lawsuit against Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis. Ultimately, it appears to be a battle that Grant has won. On X late Monday afternoon, BJ Bethel reported that the Connecticut Superior Court had ruled in favor of Grant, allowing her bill of discovery against Colker and Peak Wellness to be filed. The ruling confirms that discovery can begin in Grant's case against Colker, and that Colker will have to provide, among other things, Grant's medical records and Colker's "communications with McMahon regarding Grant and other information."

The ruling is a victory for Grant, and suggests at least some information regarding her case against McMahon, even if its related to Colker and Peak Wellness only, will see the light of day. When that will be the case remains to be seen, though the judge's ruling included an order to both Grant and Colker/Peak Wellness "to submit scheduling order proposals, laying out deadlines and times." This would seem to suggest there is still a ways before the discovery process effectively begins.