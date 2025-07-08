WWE Raw Viewership Report: 6/30/25

"WWE Raw's" Netflix viewership; it's been a story throughout the spring and into the summer, with the numbers painting a picture that most, including WWE, probably didn't expect. Save for a brief post-WrestleMania bump and a lot of eyeballs following Money in the Bank, "Raw" has seen itself settle into the high 2 million views per week range, with some even questioning if the viewership is that high. And for the week of June 30, "Raw" got another dose of medicine that will be hard to swallow.

Wrestlenomics reports that that the June 30 episode of "Raw" drew 2.5 million views over the course of the week. This was a small drop from 2.6 million views "Raw" drew the week of June 23, but more importantly represents the lowest amount of weekly views "Raw" has drawn since the Netflix deal began in January. The bad news continued in the hours viewed category, with viewers only taking in 4.6 million hours of "Raw." This was down from 5.2 million the week before, and is again the lowest amount of hours viewed "Raw" has done.

The bright spot, as has often been the case, came in "Raw's" rankings in Netflix's global and domestic top ten. Globally, the red brand fell from 4th to 5th, remaining in the top five for the second week in a row. Even better was its placement domestically, with "Raw" once again remaining 3rd for the second straight week, and three of the last four. This continues "Raw's" trend of remaining in the top ten in both rankings every week since it debuted.