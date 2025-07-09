Bully Ray Details Watching Something New, Never-Before-Seen From WWE's Paul Heyman
WWE legend Bully Ray has pointed out his apprehensions about Paul Heyman being a part of the new Seth Rollins-led faction on "WWE Raw," and why Heyman's role feels different.
Heyman is regarded as one of the greatest managers in pro wrestling history, elevating stars like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns to the next level. He — and WWE — would hope he can do that once again with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, but at this moment, Bully Ray is not convinced about his use in the faction.
"For the first time, I'm feeling like watching Paul [Heyman] play a character, which is not how I should be feeling when I watch Paul Heyman," he began on "Busted Open." "Everything that I've ever seen of Paul — listen, everything that I've ever seen, from his Paul E. Dangerously in WCW, ECW, WWE with Punk, with Brock, with Roman, [it felt] natural. This — it doesn't feel natural. I'm still giving it lots and lots of time because there's three people there."
Heyman and Rollins first came together at WrestleMania, where the former betrayed his two former pupils — Reigns and Punk. The duo then brought Breakker and Reed, two of WWE's finest young stars, to the group, and they have run roughshod over "Raw" since. Ray further noted some other issues with Heyman as the group's manager, despite the Hall of Famer's rich history in wrestling.
Ray points out other issues
Bully Ray knows a thing or two about Paul Heyman's talents, having worked closely with him in ECW and WWE. Ray said that Heyman has the ability to build stars and provide them with a foundation to grow as wrestlers.
However, he feels that Heyman's current role resembles a run-of-the-mill wrestling manager, which may not suit all parties involved.
"I don't know if this was Paul's idea or if they said, 'Hey, listen, we need you with these guys.' Also, chemistry. Paul Heyman understands the rebellious mentality. He harnessed it into a company called ECW. Paul Heyman knew that Steve Austin was a rebel and needed to get sh*t off his chest, thus Steve hung out in ECW for two months and the foundations for Stone Cold were planted," Ray claimed. "Paul understands what a monster from day one should look like and feel like, and be, thus Brock Lesnar. Paul knows what it is to be part of a family from a young age. Paul was like the Henry Hill of the Samoan family. Paul's not Samoan, but he's been around for so long, he's like family by association," said Ray. "With these guys? I feel like a wrestling manager was put with wrestlers for a typical reason in wrestling."
Ray had recently said that the group "doesn't still feel right" as he thinks that Seth Rollins feels like the focal point of the group, while he also asserted how Bron Breakker has the qualities to be a top babyface.