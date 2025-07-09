Bully Ray Details Watching Something New, Never-Before-Seen From WWE's Paul Heyman

WWE legend Bully Ray has pointed out his apprehensions about Paul Heyman being a part of the new Seth Rollins-led faction on "WWE Raw," and why Heyman's role feels different.

Heyman is regarded as one of the greatest managers in pro wrestling history, elevating stars like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns to the next level. He — and WWE — would hope he can do that once again with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, but at this moment, Bully Ray is not convinced about his use in the faction.

"For the first time, I'm feeling like watching Paul [Heyman] play a character, which is not how I should be feeling when I watch Paul Heyman," he began on "Busted Open." "Everything that I've ever seen of Paul — listen, everything that I've ever seen, from his Paul E. Dangerously in WCW, ECW, WWE with Punk, with Brock, with Roman, [it felt] natural. This — it doesn't feel natural. I'm still giving it lots and lots of time because there's three people there."

Heyman and Rollins first came together at WrestleMania, where the former betrayed his two former pupils — Reigns and Punk. The duo then brought Breakker and Reed, two of WWE's finest young stars, to the group, and they have run roughshod over "Raw" since. Ray further noted some other issues with Heyman as the group's manager, despite the Hall of Famer's rich history in wrestling.