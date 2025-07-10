WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/8/25

While most eyes have been focused on AEW All In, WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, or WWE's Evolution PLE this weekend, "WWE NXT" has kept trucking along to their own event, Great American Bash, this Saturday. That included another episode of "NXT" in its usual Tuesday, CW timeslot this past week, where the show picked up a little bit of momentum heading into the weekend, while also displaying some signs of concern.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "NXT" drew 695K viewers for their July 8 episode, along with 0.16 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from July 1, with total viewership rising 11% from 627K, while the demo was up 7% from 0.15. The gains were more minimal against the four week average, with total viewership only up 1% from 686K, while 18-49 was exactly the same at 0.16. "NXT" placed 8th on the night across cable and network TV.

One negative for "NXT" is the comparison to last year's numbers. While total viewership is up 6% and 8% against last year's Q3 and July 2024 averages, the same cannot be said for 18-49, which has instead seen a decline of 16% against the Q3 average, and a decline of 20% against the July 2024 average. The numbers are especially interesting given "NXT" is now on The CW, a more available station than their previous home on USA Network.

"NXT" featured plenty of build for The Bash, including TNA stars Joe Hendry and Mike Santana picking up a win in tag team action, ahead of their contract signing with TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams this weekend. The show also featured Hank & Tank defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Culling, and Charlie Dempsey defeating Tavion Heights.