Sol Ruca Retains WWE NXT Women's North American Title At Great American Bash 2025

Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley have plagued Sol Ruca and Zaria for weeks, and at "WWE NXT's" Great American Bash, Ruca and Dame finally locked up, with Ruca's "NXT" Women's North American Championship on the line. Dame put considerable pressure on the champion, but in the end, Ruca's resilience won out, as she walked out of the building still the "NXT" Women's North American Champion.

Zaria and Paxley were guaranteed to be factors heading into Saturday's match-up, and their presence was certainly felt during the match's opening moments. Before Dame and Ruca even locked up, Zaria and Paxley distracted the referee with their outside shenanigans, which allowed Ruca to reach for the ropes after a nasty Spinebuster from Dame. Despite the setback, Dame showed great promise in the first act of the match as she wore the champion down with everything from a Lungblower to a Crossface attempt.

The fight spilled to the outside, where Ruca attempted a comeback via a third-rope Sol Snatcher to the outside. However, Dame did not seem to be in position, and the champion's foot drove straight into the crown of the challenger's head. The match continued with slight Ruca dominance, before a top-rope lock-up allowed to Dame push Ruca for a face-first free-fall from the top rope.

A Spear from Ruca nearly ended the match, but Paxley's interference allowed for Dame to escape via rope break. Zaria quickly responded to the interference by charging into Paxley with a Spear of her own, which opened the door for Ruca to land a Springboard Sol Snatcher for the win.

Ruca and Zaria now look to Sunday's Evolution II event, where they will challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, alongside The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.