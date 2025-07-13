Injured Top WWE Star Posts Photo In Solidarity With Health Issues Of AEW's Adam Cole

AEW star Adam Cole's injury announcement at All In shocked many, and tributes poured in from all corners for the former TNT Champion, including one from WWE star and his friend, Kevin Owens.

Owens, like Cole, is also battling a serious injury, which forced him out of his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, necessitating surgery. Cole announced at All In that he would need to step away from wrestling to heal his injuries, even hinting at retirement, which is similar to Owens' current situation. Owens posted a photo of the two from their days in the indies on X as a way to show his respect to the AEW star.

Owens suffered a neck injury earlier this year, and it has been a frustrating ordeal for him as he is set to undergo surgery soon.

Owens and Cole share a close friendship, a bond that was formed even before the two joined WWE as they wrestled together in ROH and PWG. Cole even credited Owens for helping him out in his first year in WWE, during his time on "WWE NXT." He also hoped that Owens would sign with AEW back in 2021, when it seemed there was a chance he might leave WWE as his contract was nearing its end.

AEW CEO Tony Khan had revealed prior to All In that Cole can't be cleared at the moment, with the AEW star then relinquishing the TNT Championship on the show. Several AEW and WWE stars reacted to Cole's surprise announcement on social media, sending their best wishes to the former NXT Champion. A new TNT Champion was crowned at All In after the title was vacated by Cole, as veteran star Dustin Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher, and Daniel Garcia to win his first championship in AEW.