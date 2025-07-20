Why This World-Famous Luchador's Unmasking Was So Tragic

Thanks to the cult following of Lucha Underground, streaming and YouTube opening up new avenues of viewership, WWE's purchase of AAA, and the working relationship between AEW and CMLL, more fans have been exposed to lucha libre, and the luchadors and luchadoras that make it so special, than ever before. There is still a learning curve, however, about certain lucha libre traditions, particularly the importance of the mask. Though it didn't occur immediately after Salvador Lutteroth founded CMLL (then EMLL), in 1933, masked wrestlers became popular in Mexico soon after the debut of American wrestler Corbin Massey as La Maravilla Enmascarada in 1934, and grew even bigger thanks to the likes of El Murciélago Enmascarado (The Masked Bat), one of the first Mexican wrestlers to don the mask and the first to ever lose on in an apuesta (bet) match in 1940.

But for many fans of lucha libre, the importance of the mask was established by the man most consider to be the biggest wrestling star Mexico has ever seen; El Santo. Even if you have no knowledge of lucha libre, there's a decent chance you have some understanding of El Santo, whether via his reputation as one of the biggest draws in wrestling history, his appearance in films such as "Santo vs. The Vampire Women," which was later shown on "Mystery Science Theater 3000," or references to him in the smash hit Disney animated film "Coco." Some may be aware of his son, El Hijo del Santo, a big star in lucha libre in his own right. And most hardcore lucha fans will recognize Santo as the inspiration for CMLL's annual Leyenda de Plata tournament. But all of that does little to sum up Santo, who in the course of a 40 year career under a silver mask didn't just become a lucha/movie star; he became an icon, a folk hero, and in some ways almost a mythical figure, despite being real.