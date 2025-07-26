How Does WWE's Roman Reigns Stay In Shape?
When Roman Reigns returned as the "Tribal Chief" in 2020, fans quickly noticed that his physique had drastically changed upon his heel turn. After having wrestled in a vest for most of his career during his days in The Shield or as "The Big Dog," Reigns has wrestled shirtless for the last five years and has continued to showcase the hard work he's put into his body. That said, at 40 years of age, maintaining that level of physique is not easy, but Reigns has managed to still be one of the most well-conditioned WWE stars on the roster, and it's all thanks to a regimented health and fitness routine.
Reigns' transformation began when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as he considered hanging up his boots permanently due to being vulnerable to the virus after his recent battle with leukaemia. Therefore, to ensure that he would be at a lower risk of contracting the illness, Reigns has been dedicated to a healthy lifestyle ever since, even if he's not too pleased about it.
Reigns' bland diet plays a major role in his physique
Despite being satisfied with his current look, Reigns was brutally honest about the challenges of developing the appearance he has today, showcasing in a TikTok video last October the necessary food to eat in order to achieve his physique.
"You got to be miserable. All the time. Until you get so used to it that you're not miserable anymore. This is what you've got to eat. There's no secrets, there's no shortcuts, eat clean, work hard, get in shape."
@romanreigns
Replying to @sure Do The Work. #OTC
In 2021, the "OTC" revealed that rice, oats, egg whites, and beets are among the foods he eats for breakfast, while other meals usually consist of proteins like chicken and steak, with bison sometimes being an option as well. Although he eats primarily clean, Reigns did admit to having the occasional cheat meal after WWE premium live events. He specifically reflected on rewarding himself after his SummerSlam 2021 match with John Cena, where he ate three pizzas in one sitting. In addition to eating boring foods and forcing himself to like them, Reigns has also created a structured workout routine that targets all muscles instead of just his upper body.
Reigns' wokout routine is simple but effective
While eating properly has dramatically changed Reigns' appearance, his work in the gym can definitely not be overlooked, as the former Undisputed WWE Champion has been dedicated to a five-day routine for several years.
On Mondays, Reigns will work his arms, followed by legs on Tuesdays, as well as his back and shoulders on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, Reigns focuses on arms again while introducing some chest workouts, and reserves Friday for a full body routine. Reigns saves Saturday and Sunday for recovery in order to prepare his body to repeat the cycle the following week.
During the lead-up to his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Reigns went into further detail about his weekly workouts, explaining that compound lifts, deadlifts, and bent-over rows are classic exercises, but are essential to his daily routine.
Reigns recently made his on-screen return this past Monday on "WWE Raw" after being absent from the product since April, and unsurprisingly, the "Head Of The Table" appeared in peak physical condition.