How Does WWE's Roman Reigns Stay In Shape?

When Roman Reigns returned as the "Tribal Chief" in 2020, fans quickly noticed that his physique had drastically changed upon his heel turn. After having wrestled in a vest for most of his career during his days in The Shield or as "The Big Dog," Reigns has wrestled shirtless for the last five years and has continued to showcase the hard work he's put into his body. That said, at 40 years of age, maintaining that level of physique is not easy, but Reigns has managed to still be one of the most well-conditioned WWE stars on the roster, and it's all thanks to a regimented health and fitness routine.

Reigns' transformation began when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as he considered hanging up his boots permanently due to being vulnerable to the virus after his recent battle with leukaemia. Therefore, to ensure that he would be at a lower risk of contracting the illness, Reigns has been dedicated to a healthy lifestyle ever since, even if he's not too pleased about it.