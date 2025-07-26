WWE HOFer Rikishi Details How He Wants Daughter-In-Law Naomi's Retirement To Go

WWE legend Rikishi has discussed his daughter-in-law and WWE star Naomi's retirement, and how he would like her to leave WWE.

Naomi is having the best run of her WWE career, but may be planning for life away from WWE. Rikishi recently spoke about her retirement and emphasized the importance of having her friends and family around for it.

"I would like to see her go out the way she would like to go out. Whatever that's going to be, I'm sure family will be involved, maybe some of her besties during the time back in the day of I think it was FCW, way before the Performance Center. All the girls, the guys that they all trained, started with back in the day, and maybe some of her college friends, some of her friends being in the NBA cheerleading in Orlando, and family members," he said on "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top."

Rikishi only hopes that WWE gives her the farewell that she deserves, and grants whatever Naomi wishes her retirement match is going to be.

"My thing is just this — and I'm going to throw it out there. When that time comes, and when it does come and it will come that I can only ask WWE or whoever that's going to put this celebration together, to be able to, you know, respect my daughter's wishes, and that's all I can [ask for]. What she wants is what I want, and everybody's happy."

Naomi, the current WWE Women's World Champion, recently opened up about her desire to have kids, stating how her time is coming up soon.