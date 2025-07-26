WWE HOFer Rikishi Details How He Wants Daughter-In-Law Naomi's Retirement To Go
WWE legend Rikishi has discussed his daughter-in-law and WWE star Naomi's retirement, and how he would like her to leave WWE.
Naomi is having the best run of her WWE career, but may be planning for life away from WWE. Rikishi recently spoke about her retirement and emphasized the importance of having her friends and family around for it.
"I would like to see her go out the way she would like to go out. Whatever that's going to be, I'm sure family will be involved, maybe some of her besties during the time back in the day of I think it was FCW, way before the Performance Center. All the girls, the guys that they all trained, started with back in the day, and maybe some of her college friends, some of her friends being in the NBA cheerleading in Orlando, and family members," he said on "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top."
Rikishi only hopes that WWE gives her the farewell that she deserves, and grants whatever Naomi wishes her retirement match is going to be.
"My thing is just this — and I'm going to throw it out there. When that time comes, and when it does come and it will come that I can only ask WWE or whoever that's going to put this celebration together, to be able to, you know, respect my daughter's wishes, and that's all I can [ask for]. What she wants is what I want, and everybody's happy."
Naomi, the current WWE Women's World Champion, recently opened up about her desire to have kids, stating how her time is coming up soon.
Rikishi on whom Naomi should face
Rikishi feels that Naomi, when she does plan to leave WWE, should face and get one over an icon of the business to cement her legacy.
"It's a difficult pick for me because I can go back to the Attitude Era. I would like to see her go out beating an icon of the business. For me, that just kind of puts the tag on everything. People in her era — been there, done that. She's mixed it up with a lot of the new generation. But I would like to see her go back and be able to work with somebody back that's an icon in this industry and would bring even the best out of her. How cool is that to be able to, if you're wrestling somebody that you looked up to back in the day?"
He listed a few names from the past, stars who wrestled in the Attitude Era, as potential opponents for the WWE Women's World Champion.
"I think her and Jazz would have one hell of a match. Miss Jackie [Jacqueline]. I think they would [be good opponents] — you know, Ivory. We just had Trish Stratus."
Of the names that he listed, only Trish Stratus has been active in recent years, featuring at Evolution recently. Jacqueline hasn't wrestled since 2018, while Jazz last featured in WWE back in 2006 although she is still active.