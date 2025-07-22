Bishop Dyer Wants This Title Match To Headline WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night

While reports suggest CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER as the planned main event for the first night of WWE SummerSlam 2025, former WWE star Bishop Dyer believes another match is worthy of filling that slot. On "Busted Open Radio," he revealed that bout to be the triple threat pitting IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley against newly-crowned WWE Women's World Champion Naomi.

"I called for this on Coach's show that I think that should main event night one. That was my opinion for the main event for night one, especially because we already know what IYO and Rhea are capable of," Dyer said. "I think when you had Bianca [Belair] in there, that was the match that saved night two of WrestleMania. It reset everybody's thought process WrestleMania weekend and it was one of the best triple threats I've ever seen. So I think adding Naomi, who I think is an incredible in-ring performer to it, they're going to absolutely crush it again and they could steal the weekend."

The triple threat between SKY, Ripley, and Naomi comes after the latter successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in the midst of SKY's title defense at WWE Evolution. Upon cashing in, the WWE veteran launched Ripley into the steel ring post, then nailed SKY with a split legged moonsault to gain the match and title-winning pinfall.

SKY began her reign as Women's World Champion in March, leading to a critically acclaimed title defense against Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 in which "The Genius of the SKY" pinned "The EST." Ripley later received a one-on-one rematch at the aforementioned Evolution event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.