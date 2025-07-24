Former WWE Star & Several AEW & NPJW Talents Named To Team World In CMLL Grand Prix

With August only a little more than a week away, one of CMLL's biggest events of the year, the Internacional Grand Prix, is officially on the horizon. And after last year's show featured AEW's Claudio Castagnoli capturing the Grand Prix trophy, and then taking it across the pond for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, it was reasonable to expect more AEW talents would be involved this go around. And that will be the case, along with one notable former WWE star.

On CMLL Informa Wednesday evening, CMLL announced both the Mexican and World teams for the Grand Prix. The World team will be made up of former WWE star and current MLW star Donovan Dijak, New Japan Pro Wrestling's Taiji Ishimori and TJP, Revolution Pro's Robbie X and Michael Oku, and AEW's Rocky Romero, Action Andretti, Lio Rush, The Beast Mortos, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

#CMLLInforma || ¿Un mexicano en el Equipo Extranjero? Ellos son los elegidos para enfrentarse a los representantes del CMLL en el #GrandPrixCMLL 2025 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/UXHIBFPjVv — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 24, 2025

Of the group, Bailey is the only one making his in-ring debut in Arena Mexico, though he did participate in an angle at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City back in June. All the other members have wrestled in Arena Mexico or for CMLL this year, with Mortos notably returning to the promotion for the first time in years. While Mortos' inclusion on Team World is odd given he is Mexican, CMLL announcer Julio Cesar Rivera explained that Mortos was included on Team World due to his affiliation with AEW.

The World team will face strong resistance from CMLL's team, which will consist of top stars such as Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Neon, Angel de Oro, Titan, Templario, Atlantis Jr., Volador Jr., Difunto, and Zandokan Jr. The show will take place on August 29, the same day as Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor.