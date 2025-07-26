Bayley Confronts Lyra Valkyria In Heated Segment After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air

If you think the rivalry between Lyra Valkyria and Bayley is a thing of the past, well my friend, you are certainly wrong. After their unsuccessful quest at becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the two top contenders to the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship are far from washing their hands of each other.

Moments after "WWE SmackDown" went off the air, both Valkyria and Bayley made an appearance at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, with the "Role Model" confronting Valkyria for her ungrateful demeanor after Bayley was willing to put her differences aside by presenting an opportunity for the two of them to temporarily form an alliance for the sake of capturing tag team gold. Bayley's heated exchange was recorded by a fan in the crowd, which was then posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Addressing the crowd, the fired up former Four Horsewoman said, "I tried to do something out of the good of my heart – put us in a tag team title match. Why? She gets to go to SummerSlam because I'm out of match at SummerSlam, thanks to you (as she aggressively points towards Valkyria)."

After SmackDown went off the air, Bayley expressed unhappiness about not being on the SummerSlam 2025 card next weekend. (🎥: @johnrclark12) pic.twitter.com/uKiWBrZjDo — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 26, 2025

Although she concluded her speech by saying it's all "water under the bridge," the first-ever Women's Grand Slam and Triple Crown victor is fuming beneath the surface, possibly plotting how to prevent Valkyria from reclaiming her former gold at SummerSlam next weekend. Outside of the WWE Women's United States and Speed Championship, the Women's Intercontinental Championship is one of three titles Bayley has not yet held in her illustrious career so far. Valkyria's historical/inaugural reign began on the January 13 edition of "Raw," and carried over for 144 days before "The Man" Becky Lynch came around and ripped it out of her hands at Money in the Bank in June. The last time the IC Title was defended was at the second annual Evolution PLE earlier this month.