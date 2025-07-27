Will Ospreay Shouts Out Partner Alex Windsor For First TV Main Event On AEW Collision

One week after making her "AEW Collision" debut, Alex Windsor returned to the show for more action on July 26, this time in the main event against Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena. Athena ultimately escaped with the win and her title, courtesy of a powerbomb and an O-Face. Still, Windsor's long-time partner Will Ospreay remains incredibly proud.

"Absolute Pride for the Mrs on her first ever TV main event," Ospreay wrote on X. "Her & Athena put on such a sick match!"

For Athena, her victory over Windsor marked her 30th successful title defense in her run as ROH Women's Champion, which began at ROH Final Battle 2022. For Windsor, the match served as her third since joining All Elite Wrestling as an official roster member last month. In her first outing, the UK native entered the Women's Casino Gauntlet alongside the likes of Syuri, Mina Shirakawa, Megan Bayne, and Athena, the latter of whom pinned Shirakawa for the win.

Following that, Windsor defeated Taya Valkyrie in her "Collision" debut, though Athena interrupted her post-match celebration in order to mock AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Windsor later came to Storm's aid when Athena and Billie Starkz attacked her on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" as well as the aftermath of this weekend's "Collision" main event.

Outside of wrestling, Windsor has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Ospreay, a former AEW International Champion. Last month, the couple elevated it when Ospreay proposed, with Windsor saying "yes" to being engaged. As of now, there is no word on when the two will officially tie the knot.