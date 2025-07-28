Jordynne Grace Nursing Bruised Ego Following WWE Evolution

WWE's Jordynne Grace lost a friend in Blake Monroe at Evolution after the former AEW star backstabbed her, and has since described her emotions following the incident.

Heading into Evolution, Grace and Monroe had formed a bond, with the latter in Grace's corner for her NXT Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne. During the match, Monroe double-crossed Grace and cost her the title, and Grace has since discussed her current mindset in an interview with "Sports Illustrated."

"I've settled down a bit. I'm definitely, I feel like I went through a war. My ego is bruised, but you know, we're going to keep pushing through," she said.

Grace admitted that she wasn't surprised that Monroe decided to turn on her at Evolution, owing to her past betrayals in wrestling. However, she was taken aback by how soon she turned on her.

"You know, I'm not super surprised by it. I guess everyone shows their true colors eventually, right? I think I was most surprised by how quickly it happened because, you know, people have been telling me, you know, she's this and that for a long time, but I believe that people can change. I truly do. Obviously, she has not at all, and she's going to have to deal with the repercussions of that. But I can't say I'm surprised. It's not like we were best friends for years, right? It's been two, three weeks," Grace added.

Monroe had debuted in WWE as a babyface, but quickly turned heel at Evolution, and is currently in a feud with Grace. An angry Grace challenged her former friend on the "NXT" after Evolution, but Monroe declared that Grace is not at her level. She also asked Grace to watch her singles debut match, which took place at last week's show. After the match, Grace tried to land an attack on Monroe after the latter's win against Wren Sinclair, but was DDT'd through a chair.