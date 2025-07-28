Bishop Dyer Details Biggest Issue With Seth Rollins' WWE Faction, Invoking Bumbling Duo

Despite excitement for the group coming out of WrestleMania 41, some have been left cold over the alliance between Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman over the last few months. That hasn't been helped by Rollins, the Money in the Bank winner, disappearing off TV either due to a real or worked injury, forcing Breakker and Read out of the shadows and into the spotlight for a SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Breakker and Reed being relegated to the background has been a big issue Bishop Dyer has had with this stable. He's disliked it so much that he went on to negatively compare Breakker and Reed to two of Rollins' former lackeys on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" last week.

"That's the number one thing I hated about the group, because, again, I'm partial to Bron because we were tag partners, he's a buddy and all that," Dyer said. "But they were...they were J&J Security, essentially, to Seth Rollins. They were never made as equals or even...close to equals to Seth."

Dyer was also critical of having Reed continue to hold onto the MITB briefcase in Rollins' absence, which he feels could confuse fans. But even worse, without Rollins, Dyer feels the group could be made to look weak if SummerSlam plays out as he predicts.

"I just think it's going to be tough to continue to elevate this group," Dyer said. "And putting them in the ring with Roman and Jey at SummerSlam? I'm sorry, Roman's team's not going to get beat at SummerSlam. I just don't see that happening. And then, now not only is it a group that doesn't have a name and is kind of just there, now they're ineffective. It's going to be a struggle."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription