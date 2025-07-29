Bully Ray Says This Risky Move Would Be 'Difficult' For WWE At SummerSlam 2025

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed the pitfalls of a particular scenario in the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, the double turn, and why it would be tough to pull off.

Ahead of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Cena at SummerSlam, there has been talk about the latter becoming a babyface to close out his WWE career, with Rhodes embracing the dark side. Some of those rumors have been fueled by a cryptic tweet recently made by Rhodes, in which he thanked the fans and teased what's coming next. Ray, on "Busted Open," explained why a double turn would be a tough proposition.

"There are people out there, because of some Cody tweets that happened recently that believe Cody is going to turn heel, and John, they're going to do the double turn. As a matter of fact, I put a very subliminal tweet out there a couple of weeks ago, just acknowledging that a double turn is not easy to do effectively. It's everything has to fall into place perfectly for that double turn to work because you're asking people to completely take emotional investment in two people and flip-flop them. And we've seen it fail before. We've seen it work, but I think we've seen it fail more often than not," he began.

The most popular double turn in WWE history came at WrestleMania 13, in the match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart. Ray, further on the show, discussed whether Rhodes should become a heel at the moment.