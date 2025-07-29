Bully Ray Says This Risky Move Would Be 'Difficult' For WWE At SummerSlam 2025
WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed the pitfalls of a particular scenario in the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, the double turn, and why it would be tough to pull off.
Ahead of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Cena at SummerSlam, there has been talk about the latter becoming a babyface to close out his WWE career, with Rhodes embracing the dark side. Some of those rumors have been fueled by a cryptic tweet recently made by Rhodes, in which he thanked the fans and teased what's coming next. Ray, on "Busted Open," explained why a double turn would be a tough proposition.
"There are people out there, because of some Cody tweets that happened recently that believe Cody is going to turn heel, and John, they're going to do the double turn. As a matter of fact, I put a very subliminal tweet out there a couple of weeks ago, just acknowledging that a double turn is not easy to do effectively. It's everything has to fall into place perfectly for that double turn to work because you're asking people to completely take emotional investment in two people and flip-flop them. And we've seen it fail before. We've seen it work, but I think we've seen it fail more often than not," he began.
The most popular double turn in WWE history came at WrestleMania 13, in the match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart. Ray, further on the show, discussed whether Rhodes should become a heel at the moment.
Ray on Rhodes being a heel
Cody Rhodes has become one of WWE's most popular babyfaces, but there's also been talk of him potentially being a heel, which Ray fully endorses.
"You take so much of a risk when you try to do it. Does the WWE have the guts to try to pull it off? We shall see. Do they have the guts to turn Cody heel? We shall see. Is it the right time? I have told you since day one, I've been telling Cody to his face since we shared a locker room in Ring of Honor, I said, 'Cody, you're a heel. Cody hates everybody. Cody's a heel,'" Ray said.
He also asserted why the current moment, when Rhodes is over with the fans as a babyface, would be the perfect time to pull off the swerve.
"He will make a phenomenal heel when the time is right. I don't know if the time is right because I can only sit back and read the writing on the wall right now. I don't know if it's the right time. Cody is very much still loved by the WWE Universe. But is that the perfect time? Are we at the apex? Are we at the zenith of the love for Cody that they would never see it coming, and thus, we rip the carpet out from under them, and we take all of that love, and we turn it into hate."
Rhodes had stated that his babyface run was coming to an end, and that The Rock even wanted him to turn heel, which gives more credence to the rumors of a heel turn.