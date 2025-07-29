Report: WWE's Cody Rhodes Could Have Shared Recent Film Set With Ex-AEW Co-Worker MJF

WWE and AEW stars were a part of the recent "Happy Gilmore 2" film, starring Adam Sandler, and it seems that Cody Rhodes could have also been a part of the movie.

AEW's MJF and WWE's Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella acted in the recently released film, and "Fightful Select" has reported that Rhodes was offered to read for a role in the movie, but that didn't come to fruition. As per the report, "The American Nightmare" and the movie's makers had conversations about him acting in the movie, but Rhodes couldn't take up the role due to scheduling conflicts. The report added that filming for the movie was "extensive," which resulted in AEW's MJF being away from the pro wrestling promotion for several months.

Rhodes has also had a busy few months as he, too, was part of a movie, "Naked Gun," while rumors suggest that he could be acting in another one alongside his WWE compatriot, Roman Reigns, soon.

Nikki Bella, who appeared in the movie alongside MJF and Lynch, spoke highly of being part of an Adam Sandler production and praised the experience. Bella played the role of Medusa in the film, while Lynch portrayed the character Flex. MJF, on the other hand, had a more prominent role as one of Sandler's children. The movie was recently released on Netflix, one of WWE's partners, and a trailer for the film even aired on "WWE Raw." However, it didn't feature MJF, something former WWE star Bishop Dyer pointed out.