AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/26/25

All Elite Wrestling's residency at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois continued on July 26 with a live edition of "AEW Collision." Dustin Rhodes successfully retained his AEW TNT Championship against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, the Bang Bang Gang advanced in the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament over Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and Athena made her 30th defense of the ROH Women's World Championship in the main event against Alex Windsor.

With "Collision" not only in its regular timeslot, but airing a live show in that slot for the first time since June 21, one would suspect an impressive performance in the TV ratings. According to The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics, the average viewership figures didn't necessarily reflect that as the July 26 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 327,000 viewers. This is a 6% drop from the 348,000 viewers that tuned in for the taped July 19 episode, and 1% below the trailing four week average, which currently sits at 329,000 viewers. but as always, none of these figures include those who streamed the show live on HBO Max.

However, AEW did see a little more luck in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" posted a 0.08 number, a 33% increase on the previous week, which also brings it back in line with the trailing four week average that is also 0.08. With limited competition, "Collision" ended up ranking fourth for the night in its time slot, and fifth overall in the prime time cable rankings, with the Banana Ball baseball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Texas Tailgaters that aired on ESPN topping the cable charts.

For the upcoming episode, "AEW Collision" will once again have a special Thursday night timeslot on July 31 at 8PM ET on TNT due to being pre-empted on the coming weekend, and to avoid going head-to-head with night one of WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2.