AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/19/2025

With All In Texas firmly in the rear-view mirror, AEW began their Chicago residency with the July 16 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and it continued into the weekend with the July 19 episode of "AEW Collision." The new AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes told everyone to keep steppin' as Kyle Fletcher told him he would take his newly won title from him, Colten Gunn seemed to have sustained an injury in his first match in five months, and after being choked out by Hangman Page at All In Texas, Jon Moxley decided to take out some of his frustrations on Colt Cabana by hanging him with a steel chain.

Being back in its regular Saturday night timeslot helped "Collision" as Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the July 19 episode averaged a total of 348,000 viewers. This is an 8% increase on the 323,000 viewers the pre-empted July 10 episode earned, an 11% increase on the 100th episode of "Collision" which was the last time the show was in its normal timeslot, but was 5% lower than the trailing four week average of 368,000 viewers.

However, it was the 18-49 demographic that saw the biggest hit as "Collision" posted a 0.06 number, which might have been the same number posted for the July 10 episode, but was 40% lower than the "Collision 100" episode on July 5, and the lowest number in the demo for an episode in its regular timeslot since the March 1 episode that went head-to-head with WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This led to "Collision" placing eighth for the evening in the prime time cable rankings, an evening that was led by the UFC 318 prelims that aired on ESPN, which topped the charts for the entire evening, even when including network telecasts.