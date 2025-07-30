Jelly Roll Attends WWE NXT Ahead Of SummerSlam Tag Match

Country music star, and current tag team partner to "The Viper" Randy Orton, Jelly Roll was in attendance at "WWE NXT" on Tuesday to take in the event at the WWE Performance Center ahead of SummerSlam this weekend. X (formerly Twitter) user @NXTwithNaJee, who attends the weekly tapings of WWE's developmental brand, shared a photo of Jelly Roll in the crowd.

The artist is set to team with Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul on night one of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on Saturday. Jelly Roll reportedly also temporarily relocated to Orlando, Florida to train at the Performance Center ahead of "The Biggest Party of the Summer." The musician told Pat McAfee on his ESPN show that he had been training alongside Kevin Owens, former United States Champion Jacob Fatu, and The Undertaker. Jelly Roll mentioned Undertaker and his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool, would offer him pointers. Performance Center coaches Matt Bloom and Johnny Moss are also helping train the country star.

Jelly Roll started his journey to SummerSlam and in his in-ring debut on the July 4 edition of "WWE SmackDown" when Paul interrupted his performance in the ring. Orton came to his defense, but was then attacked by McIntyre. Jelly Roll was also at ringside for Orton's Saturday Night's Main Event match against McIntyre and even took a Claymore from "The Scottish Warrior" following Orton's victory. The tag team match was made official for the premium live event on the July 12 episode of "SmackDown."