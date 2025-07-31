AEW Dynamite 7/30/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There are just a few differences between the contracts won from AEW's Casino Gauntlet matches and WWE's own Money in the Bank, like the toned-down presentation of said contract compared to the merch-friendly briefcase, and the fact that one has to execute their contract as opposed to cash it in – which just means they have to actually sign said contract before the match can start because... reasons.

But one thing that has remained true to the gimmick on both sides of the promotional divide is this sacred artifact's ability to completely and utterly numb the brain of the person holding it – and more than likely the one booking it as well. The latest exhibit of that came during this week's "AEW Dynamite" as contract-holder Athena teamed with her minion Billie Starkz against AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Alex Windsor.

The match itself was fun, and frankly the best action on an otherwise aggressively bland night of wrestling "where the best wrestle." But Athena pinned Storm, which in itself was fine. Starkz then took out Windsor on the outside, again completely fine. Athena, contract in hand, stood over the literally beaten champion – no one to save her, no one to prevent her from being beaten – and gloated about having the contract that could end her reign. And, get this, she walked off. Seriously, what? There is literally no explanation for her not cashing in the contract at this time, or even attempting to, like she had tried previously, except for the fourth-wall break that she hasn't been planned to yet. But that there is the problem; why put these women in that position to begin with?

The evidence shows that Tony Khan does not know what he is doing of a week, there is this constant trudge through mud to get anywhere near to narrative progression, and every single one of the characters across the program is in a never-ending cycle of derivative gimmicks plucked from wrestling of the past or the latest movie to hit MAX. Athena went out of her way to try and cash in – execute, whatever verbiage you want to call it, it is literally the same – the contract to set the stage for this match, taking a less-than-opportune time to do so, and then when it is the optimal moment and she has the champion exactly where she is needed, that element is just ignored entirely.

Don't put them in the same vicinity and make it so alarmingly apparent that this show is following a script, Storm has the most abundantly clear plot armor because she is out of challengers and the only one left on her radar possesses a cash-in contract that she just cannot use; this is a manufactured problem, a result of making decisions without even thinking about the next one, and the product of a match-maker over-extending himself in a business he understands as a fan as opposed to a creative. The show is riddled with indecision and it's moments like these that stick out the worst, the moments where the company promised to be different and has fallen into the trap of doing what has already been done to death.

