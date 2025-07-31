Former WWE Star Made ROH Debut During Last Night's Taping

After "AEW Dynamite" came to a close last night, fans that stuck around Chicago's Aragon Ballroom were treated to a few matches taped for an upcoming Ring of Honor episode. Little did they know that they would get a surprise in the form of a wrestler many were likely familiar with.

As the ROH tapings were commencing, a fan took to X to post a photo of New Japan star and frequent AEW/ROH guest Tomohiro Ishii in a bit of trouble against his opponent. That opponent was none other than former WWE star Oro Mensah, now going by the name Oro. Unfortunately for Oro, other reports reveal that Ishii made a comeback and won the match, spoiling the debut. It was not specified whether Oro was now under contract with AEW/ROH, or if the match was a tryout.

Oro Mensah (formerly of Meta-Four in NXT) is wrestling an ROH match vs Ishii. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0yjnnMenMa — Brent Strassburg (@bstrassburg) July 30, 2025

Though he never made the WWE main roster, Oro was a recognizable face for WWE fans, first debuting in 2019 for the "NXT UK" brand under the name Oliver Carter. He struggled as a singles wrestler, but later found success teaming with Ashton Smith, with the duo capturing the NXT UK Tag Team Championships in 2022. They would later vacate the titles after Smith suffered an injury, and were disbanded in August when WWE folded "NXT UK" and released Smith.

Repackaged under the Oro Mensah persona, Oro debuted in "NXT" proper in September 2022, though he again struggled to find success on his own. In May 2023, he would turn heel and align with Noam Darr, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend, forming the stable Meta-Four. The stable remained together for nearly two years, before disbanding it when Oro and Jackson were released this past May, ironically in similar fashion to how Oro's tag team with Smith was ended.