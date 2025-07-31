Dave Meltzer Weighs In On MJF's Title Aspirations Outside AEW

Former AEW World Champion MJF has plenty on his plate at the moment. There's the good, including starring in the hit film "Happy Gilmore 2" and holding a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship, there's the bad, like his lingering issues with Mark Briscoe, and then there's the ugly, with The Hurt Syndicate seemingly on the verge of kicking MJF out of the group. And that's just all of MJF's AEW related things, as he also continues to have beef with CMLL star Mistico, who defeated him by DQ at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City."

That beef will be center stage again tomorrow night in Arena Mexico, even though Mistico won't be there. That's because MJF is set to take on Mistico's long-time rival, Averno, with the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship up for grabs. Many expect this match to be the catalyst to set up a rematch between MJF and Mistico, and on Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer all but confirmed that would be the case.

"The belief is that MJF will win, and then defend against Mistico at some point," Meltzer said.

The question would then become whether the MJF-Mistico rematch would take place at AEW Forbidden Door at the end of August, or whether it could be saved for an event outside of AEW, such as the CMLL Aniversario in September. To that end, Meltzer noted that Mistico had been on hand for last night's "AEW Dynamite" tapings, working the Ring of Honor portion, and never once interacted with MJF, leading Meltzer to conclude that the rematch wasn't on the docket for Forbidden Door.

