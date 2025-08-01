Why Bully Ray Says CM Punk Doesn't 'Need' WHC Win At WWE SummerSlam 2025

After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at Night of Champions in June, CM Punk is set to take on GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship during night one of SummerSlam on Saturday. Punk was adamant when he last confronted "The Ring General" on "WWE Raw," that he didn't just want to be the champion, he needs to be champion.

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he doesn't think "The Second City Saint" needs to hold the gold, because he has the fans behind him already. He compared Punk to Tommy Dreamer and the ECW Championship amongst other Hall of Famers who didn't necessarily need to hold gold due to fan support, like Dusty Rhodes.

"I think the Punk story with the championship is definitely a week after week after week, or at least one very good sit down where he says, 'This is it. I'm done. I don't even know how I can look myself in the mirror anymore. Time's ticking... I need to win,'" he said. "And when somebody looks at him and says, 'Are you guaranteeing a victory, CM Punk?' ...I wouldn't have him say [he is], I would say, 'There are no guarantees in life and in this business, but I know what I need to do for me.'"

Bully Ray also mentioned what he called "weird silence" when it comes to Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins. "The Visionary" seemed to suffer an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, but there have been conflicting reports as to whether or not Rollins could cash in this weekend and prevent his nemesis, Punk, from winning the title.

