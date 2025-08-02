Backstage Report On Match Order For Night 1 Of WWE SummerSlam 2025

As we speak, fans from around the world are filing in to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for night one of the 2025 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. It's the biggest party of the summer for many, WWE's second biggest event of the calendar year, and according the PWInsiderElite, the match order for tonight's show has been revealed.

Kicking off the show will be one of the biggest non-title matches WWE will present all year as Roman Reigns wrestles his first match since WrestleMania 41. He is set to team up with Jey Uso in a Bloodline reunion for a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who will be accompanied to the ring by Paul Heyman for the show's opening bout. Following that will be the first championship match of the weekend as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the team who claims they aren't friends but work extremely well together, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Taking us to the half way point of the night will be the grudge match between Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross, where Zayn will have to admit that Kross was right all along if he loses. However, if Kross leaves SummerSlam as the loser, he will have to admit he was wrong before he does so. After that will be the second title match of the weekend as Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against the 2025 Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill.

In the penultimate match of the evening. Drew McIntyre, who was lucky to even make it to this weekend given his passport situation back in the United Kingdom, will team up with Logan Paul for a high-profile tag team match against the team of Randy Orton, and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, who will be making his wrestling debut in the process. Rounding out the night will be the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match as CM Punk looks to finally climb back to the top of WWE after 12 years without a top title as he challenges "The Ring General" Gunther. With all that said, given the nature of the business, the card and its running order is subject to change.