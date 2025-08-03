Dave Meltzer Details WWE's Former Interest In Buying AAA Rival CMLL Years Ago

Veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has discussed WWE's past interest in acquiring CMLL, before they bought AAA.

WWE surprised many by announcing its acquisition of Mexican promotion AAA earlier this year during WrestleMania weekend. "Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Dave Meltzer has claimed that the promotion had discussions about acquiring CMLL, AAA's rival, a few years ago, even before the promotion's recent resurgence. He noted that WWE was uncertain about what to do with the arenas that the Mexican promotion operated.

CMLL owns a few arenas, which include Arena Mexico, Arena Coliseo, and Arena Puebla, with Arena Mexico playing host to the first-ever AEW show in the country. CMLL has an ongoing relationship with WWE's arch-rivals AEW and has co-hosted a few shows together over the last few years.

WWE, meanwhile, officially took control of AAA as of August 1, 2025, and the promotion seems to have a few plans in place. Reports have revealed that WWE wants AAA stars to learn English and adopt the American style of wrestling, with the company reportedly viewing AAA as similar to "NXT." They also seemingly want to place some main roster stars in AAA to give Mexican fans more exposure, with one idea being to put the AAA Mega Championship on WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

The upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXIII, which will be held on August 16, will also see a few main roster stars on the show. A few AAA stars have also begun to be featured on WWE television, with the latest being the hugely popular Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown, both of whom featured on the "WWE SmackDown" before SummerSlam.