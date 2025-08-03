Bron Breakker Limping Amidst WWE SummerSlam Injury Fears

Bron Breakker may have suffered an injury during the opening match of SummerSlam weekend on Saturday in his loss alongside Bronson Reed to Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, and a fan signing event may have further confirmed that. According to Fightful Select, a reader said that during a photo-op event on Sunday, Breakker came in about an hour late and was limping.

The person said that Breakker was given a chair to sit throughout the session and the WWE employee who accompanied him to the event told workers to speed things along. The reader said that Breakker's knee seemed a bit swollen, but called him a "really cool guy," so Breakker was presumably still in okay spirits.

Cell phone video posted after Breakker's match on Saturday showed the former NXT and Intercontinental Champion limping up the stairs to get to the backstage area and leaning on an official. He looked unable to put much weight on his right foot. His leg was also taped up when he came out following Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" Sunday morning that Breakker was injured, but Meltzer did not yet know the severity. He said that he presumed Breakker and Reed were going to join in on beating down Punk before the cash-in, but it was left up to Rollins. According to Fightful's latest report, a WWE source only indicated Breakker was going to be evaluated and they were hoping the injury wouldn't be bad.