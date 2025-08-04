Rumored Next Opponent For WWE Women's IC Champ Becky Lynch After SummerSlam 2025 Win

Becky Lynch successfully retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam, and she could now be moving on to a feud with former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella.

Bodyslam's Cory Hays posted a cryptic GIF on X featuring Lynch and Bella side by side, teasing a potential feud between the two in the future.

Bella, who returned to "WWE Raw" on the June 9 edition of the show, has taken part in the Evolution Battle Royal, had a singles match with Chelsea Green on the red brand, and competed in an eight-woman tag team match since her return. She and Lynch have never faced each other in a singles match during their long WWE careers, having only competed against one another in tag team and multi-women matches.

Lynch namedropped Bella as a potential opponent ahead of the Evolution PLE, but she eventually faced Bayley and Valkyria at the show. While they've never faced each other one-on-one in WWE, the two did work together recently in the "Happy Gilmore 2" movie, which also included AEW's MJF.

Lynch defeated Valkyria on night 2 of SummerSlam, with the one stipulation added to the match being that the latter cannot challenge for the title as long as "The Man" holds the Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria may now move on to a feud with Bayley, who interfered in the match and inadvertently struck Valkyria, allowing Lynch to pick up the win.

With the win, Lynch extended her Women's Intercontinental title reign, which recently crossed 50 days. Bella, meanwhile, was not on the weekend's SummerSlam card.