WWE RAW 8/4/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's been a very upsetting 48 hours in the wrestling world.

Brock Lesnar broke headlines (and stole the show — read that in the most negative way possible) when he made his shocking return to WWE programming on SummerSlam Sunday, despite being named in the currently-ongoing sexual trafficking lawsuit between Janel Grant and disgraced WWE ex-CEO Vince McMahon. Most fans on social media denouncing WWE for their decision, and a few vocal fans are defending Lesnar to their graves. WWE, after a history of disregarding the lawsuit's legitimacy (despite its role in forcing McMahon to step down in the first place) and a weekend of pulled press conferences, have seemingly taken their stance on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," where they took plenty of time to glaze Lesnar.

For those unaware, to "glaze" someone is to shower them with, usually unwarranted, praise and attribute. It is to romanticize them, to overhype someone without acknowledging their shortcomings. Think of WWE's excessive mourning tributes to the late Hulk Hogan: think the three 10-bell salutes, and the endless video packages. That's glazing, and WWE is absolutely guilty of Lesnar glazing. Fine, acknowledge him in the opening recap segment, since he was there. Did you really have to feature his comeback in multiple languages? Did you really have to show cherry-picked examples of fans losing their minds over Lesnar's return? Any press is good press, I get it, but WWE is playing dumb (dumber than they actually are).

Let's take the heavy allegations against him out of this. Let's take his past of being a title hog out of this. Lesnar is not the paragon of wrestling that WWE is painting him out to be. I know that he was very good back in his prime. That was then, though, this is now. Wrestling has moved past the need for jacked-up talent who can slam people down a bunch. Even if you really like that style of wrestling, you can find better in-ring powerhouses than him on WWE's roster right now: Drew McIntyre, who blends his power with sheer athleticism to crank out amazing matches, or Bron Breakker, whose speed puts Lesnar to shame. The only interesting thing he has going for him in-ring is his submission game, and even then, you can find better in-ring technicians than him on WWE's roster right now: Asuka, who was heralded by Rhea Ripley as one of the best in-ring technicians in the game, and AJ Styles, whose in-ring innovation has allowed him to be at the top of wrestling for decades. Lesnar is a good in-ring worker, maybe even great. There are people better than him, though. He's not all that. Not anymore.

It's also weird to me that they're hyping him up on "Raw" when Lesnar is expected to enter a program with John Cena, who is a "WWE SmackDown" Superstar. Again, the glazing is crazy. He's not that guy. He's a named figure in one of the most dark and disgusting scandals to hit WWE.

Written by Angeline Phu