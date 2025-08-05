WWE's Dominik Mysterio Trolls CM Punk, Name-Drops Former UFC Opponent

Given that they've seldom crossed paths on WWE TV, fans could be forgiven for forgetting about the friction that exists between CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio. But it's been there ever since Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, with Mysterio serving as Punk's return opponent on live events, and the two occasionally trading barbs since, like the social media spat they had earlier this year. And prior to SummerSlam, Mysterio opened up old wounds again, making fun of Punk for his poor UFC run years ago.

So when Mysterio, fresh off a successful title defense over AJ Styles, was asked about his spat with Punk during "SummerSlam Recap," it seemed like destiny that Mysterio would rake Punk over the coals again, perhaps even bringing up Punk losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins via cash-in on SummerSlam, Night One. Instead, Mysterio acted as though he never took any shots at Punk's UFC run, before taking another one by revealing his post-SummerSlam plans.

"I don't remember any of that stuff," Mysterio said. "I mean, you know what? I don't care. I'm finishing up here, because I'm going to meet up with a good friend of mine by the name of Mickey Gall. He lives over here in New Jersey, so I'm going to go hang out with him. Maybe get a few pointers. I don't know. We'll see."

Many will recall that Gall was Punk's first opponent during his short-lived UFC career, decisively defeating Punk at UFC 203 by choking him out in Round 1. Punk has yet to respond to Mysterio's quips, and given his continued focus on Rollins and his Vision stable, it may be some time before he does.

