The Alexa Bliss Snub That Gave Fans Secondhand Embarrassment
It's harder to find a talent that's more homegrown than WWE's Alexa Bliss. The 34-year old has spent her entire 12 year wrestling career under the WWE umbrella, working her way through "NXT" all the way to the main roster. Through it all, she's also gone on to become one of the more accomplished WWE women's wrestlers during that time, including five reigns as WWE Women's Champion for both "Raw" and "SmackDown," winner of the second ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and four reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, including her current reign alongside Charlotte Flair. And that doesn't even count Bliss' contributions elsewhere, such as her work with the late Bray Wyatt.
But despite all of that, there's been a few times over her WWE tenure where Bliss has felt like the odd woman out. That was best exemplified earlier this year, when Bliss appeared ready to return to WWE for the first time in two years, following a cancer scare and giving birth to her first child in November 2023. Plans for her to be involved with the Wyatt Sicks faction were suddenly scrapped due to a contract impasse between Bliss and WWE, one that was resolved in time for Bliss to make her return at the Royal Rumble. But the brief friction between the sides was enough to remind fans that things haven't always been smooth between Bliss and WWE during her 12 years there, something previously revealed by a 2023 snub shortly after Bliss began her two year hiatus.
WWE's Omission Of Bliss In A Social Media Post Was Called Out By Bliss And Fans
As February turned into March, WWE decided to mark the occasion by doing a post about Women's History Month, paying tribute to many of their stop stars in the post with a graphic that featured Asuka, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, and Piper Niven, among others. It was a nice gesture, except for the fact that some fans couldn't help but notice that Bliss was nowhere to be found in the graphic, despite her accomplishments and stature. One Bliss account went as far to question how WWE could leave Bliss off the graphic, which prompted Bliss to actually respond to the post by revealing she wasn't surprised at all to have been left off.
Not surprised lol
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 1, 2023
Why Bliss wasn't surprised remains a mystery, as she never provided another comment on the situation. Nevertheless, it didn't stop fans from responding as only fans can, with confusion and, largely, support for Bliss. Another fan account went as far to claim that WWE had never appreciated Bliss' contributions, while others felt the omission was a sign of disrespect on WWE's part. Other fans, however, weren't as upset; one stated that Bliss wasn't left off because hadn't been used a ton recently, another believed Bliss wasn't on the level of the stars WWE highlighted, and one fan even went as far to suggest Bliss was left off not because WWE was snubbing her, but because there wasn't enough room to include her in the graphic. Whatever the case, the moment proved to be a headscratcher, and for the die hard Bliss fans, was an embarrassing oversight on WWE's part.