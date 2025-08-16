The Alexa Bliss Snub That Gave Fans Secondhand Embarrassment

It's harder to find a talent that's more homegrown than WWE's Alexa Bliss. The 34-year old has spent her entire 12 year wrestling career under the WWE umbrella, working her way through "NXT" all the way to the main roster. Through it all, she's also gone on to become one of the more accomplished WWE women's wrestlers during that time, including five reigns as WWE Women's Champion for both "Raw" and "SmackDown," winner of the second ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and four reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, including her current reign alongside Charlotte Flair. And that doesn't even count Bliss' contributions elsewhere, such as her work with the late Bray Wyatt.

But despite all of that, there's been a few times over her WWE tenure where Bliss has felt like the odd woman out. That was best exemplified earlier this year, when Bliss appeared ready to return to WWE for the first time in two years, following a cancer scare and giving birth to her first child in November 2023. Plans for her to be involved with the Wyatt Sicks faction were suddenly scrapped due to a contract impasse between Bliss and WWE, one that was resolved in time for Bliss to make her return at the Royal Rumble. But the brief friction between the sides was enough to remind fans that things haven't always been smooth between Bliss and WWE during her 12 years there, something previously revealed by a 2023 snub shortly after Bliss began her two year hiatus.