WWE RAW 8/11/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I hate the fact that something may be going on with Women's World Champion Naomi after she's worked so hard to get where she is now with this amazing heel character. And, I also hate the fact I have to say that something may be going on with the champion because WWE now has me conditioned to question just about everything, which is exhausting when you're just trying to enjoy a scripted show where you shouldn't have to question whether or not injuries or firings or contracts expiring are real or not. While, yes, I suppose all good TV should be leaving us with questions, WWE has taken things too far in recent memory, and I really hope that's not what is happening here with Naomi.

This afternoon, WWE reported on their X (formerly Twitter) account that tonight's match pitting Naomi against challenger IYO SKY was not able to go on, due to Naomi not being medically cleared to compete. That post on X said to tune in to "Raw" tonight for further developments. Well, we got developments when it came to SKY and her storyline for the night and beyond, but we didn't hear anything about poor Naomi. After being directed to tune in tonight for an update, Michael Cole simply told the audience to stay tuned to social media for further updates regarding Naomi.

While of course I understand that if something is wrong with Naomi, WWE wouldn't want to speculate, there's just something really irksome at how they went about this all tonight. Wording the post to tune in for new developments, then not having them, was just in bad taste. If WWE just announced the match was off because Naomi wasn't cleared, and if Cole made the announcement again on commentary for those who don't have social media, that would have been fine. But, people, myself included, really love Naomi and were expecting an update that we didn't get. And, many of us are questioning a lot with the company right now, especially after Seth Rollins' "injury" and whatever the heck is going on with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

SKY and Roxanne Perez had an excellent match that I'm assuming they threw together on the fly today, and SKY was also involved in an angle where it looks like Asuka is going to turn on her. If something's up with Naomi, thankfully SKY at least has something else to jump to, and WWE pivoted really well with that tonight. That certainly wasn't the issue, it's just the fact I'm so unsure of what to believe anymore, and I almost feel guilty questioning whether or not someone is injured. I'm hoping for the best for Naomi, and also hoping we find out whatever she wants the public to know very soon.

Written by Daisy Ruth