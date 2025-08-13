Josh Briggs And Yoshiki Inamura Set To Clash At WWE NXT Philly Show

The City of Brotherly Love will be filled with hatred and violence on the upcoming August 19 episode of "WWE NXT" as Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura are now slated to go head-to-head in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Briggs took to the microphone during Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" to offer the challenge to Inamura. The former pair's tensions were highlighted as Briggs dismissed the idea of "honor" in "NXT," and laid down the Street Fight stipulation as a testament to his lack thereof. Inamura approached the ring to call Briggs a "jacka**" before accepting the challenge. Things went awry as Inamura attacked Briggs, laying waste to his former ally with a shoulder tackle before flattening Briggs and assorted "NXT" security personnel on the outside with a top-rope Crossbody. Interestingly, commentator Vic Joseph noted that the match has not been made official for Philadelphia, and as of writing, no official graphics for the match have been broadcasted.

Briggs and Inamura briefly teamed together after Inamura's shocking return at "NXT: Battleground," most notably during Inamura's recent chase for the "NXT" Championship. Inamura and "NXT" Champion Oba Femi clashed at "Great American Bash" back for Femi's title in July, and the match saw Briggs' outside interference backfire to result in an Inamura loss. Briggs entered the title scene shortly thereafter, but his championship ambitions have since gone up in smoke after he took the pin in a Triple Threat for Femi's title on the July 22 episode of "NXT."

Should the match be made official, Inamura and Briggs' grudge match will be one more high-stakes match on the so-far promising Philadelphia-based card. Their Philadelphia Street Fight joins a tense showdown between Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace, as well as a Number One Contenders match for Femi's "NXT" Championship featuring Je'Von Evans and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.