WWE RAW 8/18/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

This is nothing entirely unique to this week, but the fact of the matter is Grayson Waller doesn't belong in the same space as the New Day. He just doesn't.

The New Day was well-documented last chance for the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, and has since taken on a mythology of its own and propelled two of its members to win the WWE Championship alongside record-breaking tag title runs.

Much had been said about the fact that, going against the grain of pro wrestling friendships, the New Day stayed together through the highs and the lows, supporting one another's singles pursuits, whether it be "KofiMania," Big E's Money in the Bank to title run, or Woods' run to become the King of the Ring. And that helped to make them feel special, a testament to the idea of prospering together in an industry that glorifies stabbing everyone in the back in the pursuit of fortune. Of course, the waters began to stagnate when the balance was truly disturbed, the longer that Big E spent on the sidelines after his broken neck (understandably, power to him) and the team of Kingston and Woods took loss after loss. Change was necessary, and the break-up was teased.

But they went the direction of the New Day continuing without their fallen brother, and that heel turn turned them absolutely nuclear with the crowd. Their reward was a run with the World Tag Team Championship that spent most of its time during commercial break or backstage segments, ended with little fanfare to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on weekly TV. In the time since, they have continued to mourn their titles, and it was a bit that made for some funny interactions that again, have had little to no tangible direction. Beyond the joke of the funeral attire and the state of mourning, Woods and Kingston are two tumbleweeds drifting through the desert.

Except, they're not. They are two tumbleweeds drifting through the desert alongside Grayson Waller. The New Day has become just three guys coasting through weekly programming, one of which just came out of a tag team with Austin Theory, and none of it makes sense. The New Day turned on Big E, made a grand point of standing on their own, and now in the whole division of heels they could band with, replaced Big E with Grayson Waller. There is no reasoning, they have done nothing to portray any other form of reasoning than the fact Waller had nothing going and the New Day were there. Maybe the hope is that Waller's legitimate go-away heat is going to turn into New Day heat, but it won't. It just cheapens one of the most storied teams of all time.

Written by Max Everett