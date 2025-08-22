Kevin Nash Reacts To Brock Lesnar's WWE Return At SummerSlam 2025

The clock is starting to wind down for the first-ever "Never Seen 17" John Cena, as he approaches the end of his in-ring farewell tour. When the ghost of career's past came back to haunt him in "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam earlier this month, it left the former Undisputed WWE Champion and the fans stunned, both in a good and bad way (let's not forget his affiliation in Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon). Looking beyond the allegations and possible legalities happening outside of the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash looks forward to what Lesnar has in store for the 25-year veteran.

"All I know is...I'm so happy to have Brock back," Nash happily said on a recent episode of "Kliq This" podcast. "I wouldn't f**king fight Brock Lesnar, I'd shoot him. So now, you have a f**king monster back...I'm sure f**king John Cena said, 'You know what, man? I'm so beat to f**k...I need to be German suplexed...out of my life my last three-four months in the business.'"

As Cena has clearly stated throughout his career, "If you want some, come get some," and it appears the violent dance he and Lesnar have shared on and off since 2003 is far from over, so long as Lesnar shoots his shot before Cena takes his final bow on Saturday, December 13. When this final tango between the two will happen remains undetermined, as Cena will go one-on-one with the former Men's United States Champion Logan Paul next Sunday at Clash in Paris. Some locations where these two could meet float anywhere between Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, or earlier at Wrestlepalooza, on September 20, which will begin the new chapter in WWE broadcasting it's PLE's on the ESPN app (exclusively in the United States). Cena is advertised to be at this event.

