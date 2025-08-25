Bully Ray: This AEW Star Is Women's Wrestler Of The Year, This WWE Star Has A Case

Even though they work for different promotions at the moment, Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer will always be connected, in large part due to their encounter at Forbidden Door one year ago. They're also connected for more tribalistic reasons, however, as fans debate whether Mone, who currently holds nine different championships across several promotions, or Vaquer, who was a dual champion in "NXT" earlier this year and was originally set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris, is the women's wrestler of 2025.

The debate reached "Busted Open Radio" last week, just a few days before Mone successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship at Forbidden Door 2025. Dave LaGreca was firm in his belief that Mone was having the better year than Vaquer, and his co-host, Bully Ray, concurred. While he noted that Vaquer did have a case to be made in her favor, ultimately Mone's work, and her success at collecting championships, made her the clear pick.

"Mercedes Mone, without a doubt, is the women's wrestler of the year for 2025 so far," Bully said. "Stephanie has done some cool stuff, but nowhere near what Mercedes has been able to do. Mercedes is walking around with 8 championships. I mean, come on. If we're going to have conversations, let's have fair conversations. And I am a huge Stephanie...Vaquer fan. One of my absolute favorite people that I've ever interviewed on 'Busted Open After Dark.' I love what she does in the ring. And she's on her way, no doubt."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription