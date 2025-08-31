WWE's Bronson Reed Discusses Career-Altering Injury
WWE's Bronson Reed has opened up about the serious injury he suffered last year, which kept him sidelined for months, and has disclosed whether he is back to full fitness.
Reed broke the talus bone in his right ankle at last year's Survivor Series in the WarGames match, and the Australian star has touched upon his current condition during his recent appearance on "Raw Recap."
"I broke my Talus bone completely in half. It separated and went apart. And so that's a very hard injury to come back from. I had my foot up like this [in the air] for three months. My leg atrophied. I had to build all my muscle back up in this right leg. Had to learn to walk again on this right leg, then learn to run, then learn to jump, and then eventually get in a ring and do everything that we do in the ring. And the crazy part about it is, is everyday life — walking around, running, doing those things, it's painful. But when I get in that ring, I forget it. And for some reason, the doctors notice that when I'm in the ring, I can do anything."
Reed said that he continues to work through the pain and stated that he will never have 100 percent mobility on his right foot. The former "WWE NXT" star returned to WWE television in May, aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new faction.
Injury happened at the wrong time, says Reed
Bronson Reed was gaining momentum in the second half of 2024, delivering Tsunami after Tsunami every week on WWE Raw and making people stand up and take notice. One of the victims of his lethal finisher was Seth Rollins, the leader of the faction he's part of, and Reed believes his career could have reached another level if not for the injury.
"I think if I didn't get injured at WarGames, it might have gotten to a place that I don't even ... I can't even comprehend. Right before WarGames, he [Rollins] stomped my head into the stairs in Saudi Arabia. And, you know, I was bleeding everywhere, and he beat me. But when he stood up, he saw that I stood straight back up as well, so he knew that, like, I was coming for him. It just so happened that an opportunity opened up to join with Solo to take out Roman Reigns for good. And that's what I wanted to do, but it didn't happen. But now is the time."
The match that Reed has referred to is his brutal one against Rollins at last year's Crown Jewel, where the big Aussie got up even after being stomped on the stairs by Rollins, which, in a way, helped raise his stock. Reed's next high-profile match will take place this weekend, when he faces off against former world champion Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris.