WWE's Bronson Reed Discusses Career-Altering Injury

WWE's Bronson Reed has opened up about the serious injury he suffered last year, which kept him sidelined for months, and has disclosed whether he is back to full fitness.

Reed broke the talus bone in his right ankle at last year's Survivor Series in the WarGames match, and the Australian star has touched upon his current condition during his recent appearance on "Raw Recap."

"I broke my Talus bone completely in half. It separated and went apart. And so that's a very hard injury to come back from. I had my foot up like this [in the air] for three months. My leg atrophied. I had to build all my muscle back up in this right leg. Had to learn to walk again on this right leg, then learn to run, then learn to jump, and then eventually get in a ring and do everything that we do in the ring. And the crazy part about it is, is everyday life — walking around, running, doing those things, it's painful. But when I get in that ring, I forget it. And for some reason, the doctors notice that when I'm in the ring, I can do anything."

Reed said that he continues to work through the pain and stated that he will never have 100 percent mobility on his right foot. The former "WWE NXT" star returned to WWE television in May, aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new faction.