Hangman Adam Page Explains Why His AEW Feud Against Swerve Strickland Resonated With Fans

The feud between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland has become one of the most celebrated rivalries in AEW history, and has taken both men to new heights over the past two years. Before the two men crossed paths, Strickland was getting more opportunities than ever, while Page had just wrapped up his role in The Elite's feud with the Blackpool Combat Club, but now they are two of the most important stars in the entire company, and in a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the current AEW World Champion explained why he thinks the fans were so invested in their story.

"When Swerve first confronted me in 2023, almost two years at this point, I think fans of the two of us were starting to have different feelings about us," Page said. "For me, there was a little bit of, I don't want to say apathy, but there was a little something where people felt and kind of knew. You could get the feeling through the screen that I wasn't all in it. There was some hesitation, some part of me that just wasn't in it in the way that I had been before. And I think people were kind of feeling that."

While the fans could sense that something wasn't exactly clicking when it came to Page in 2023, the same couldn't be said for Strickland as Page feels like the fans saw him as the next main event star. "That was for me. For Swerve, there was kind of a feeling, he had a lot of momentum. There was a feeling of like 'This is going to be a guy who is a star here. He's going to be a main event guy. He's going to be a world champion.' He even called his shot and said as much, that he would be the first Black AEW champion, and he was. So I think those two things colliding at once was extremely exciting."