Adam Page Vs Swerve Strickland Is An AEW Masterpiece Feud

Hate. It's a strong word that should really be used sparingly when describing another human being. If someone cuts you off in traffic, or takes the last piece of cake at a buffet, or beats you at your favorite video game, you might say "I hate that guy," or "you see that girl there? I hate her." You don't really hate them, causing minor inconveniences in your day-to-day life isn't enough to hate someone because, quite frankly, you're probably never going to cross paths with them ever again.

Hate is reserved for a special type of person. Someone you know, someone who has done something so horrific to you or someone that you hold near and dear to your heart that even when they aren't around, you think about them, and you think of the pain that you might inflict upon them for wronging you, and it brings you some sense of short term joy. That is hate, and that is what drove Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland to the edge of their own mortality.

At the time of writing, Swerve and Hangman seem to have finally diverted into different directions, with Swerve now looking to dethrone Kazuchika Okada as the AEW Unified Champion at Forbidden Door, while Hangman is sitting pretty atop of All Elite Wrestling as the AEW World Champion, much to the disdain of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. It's a change in their own lives that one could say that they've both began a new chapter in their careers, because for the past two years, you couldn't mention the name Hangman Page without bringing up Swerve Strickland and vice versa.

Their rivalry is easily one of the greatest that AEW has ever produced, and if you asked any wrestling fan what are some of the greatest feuds of the 21st century in any company, chances are that Swerve and Hangman's story together would be brought up on more than one occasion. It's because of this, and the fact that their tale seems to be over (for now at least), that we are going to take a deeper look into what made their rivalry so special and memorable.

So sit back, relax, and try not to think about breaking into the house of the person you hate the most as we explore what made the feud between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland a masterpiece.